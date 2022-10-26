Georgia Restaurant Burglar Drops Large Safe On Foot While Fleeing Scene

A masked suspect stumbled while fleeing the scene after robbing an Atlanta restaurant and the whole incident was caught on camera. According to WSB-TV, the robbery occurred on Tuesday morning at the Buttermilk Kitchen in Buckhead. The burglar smashed and entered the restaurant through the drive-thru window and proceeded to locate the safe. WSB-TV speculated that the suspect must have "underestimated the weight of the safe" causing him to drop it on his foot on his way out. Restaurant owner Suzanne Vizethann was able to provide footage of the entire incident.

“Looks like he hurt himself getting out of the building with the safe. It looks like he dropped it on his foot.” Vizethann told WSB-TV.

Aside from stealing the safe, Vizethann mentioned that the burglar ripped out the cash register and smashed it on the floor. In addition to the dive-thru window, the unidentified individual also smashed the office window and went inside to retrieve the safe. The question remains as to how the burglar knew that that is where the safe was located in the first place.

“It’s hard to say if he had inside knowledge. There’s so many people who come through the doors every day. He could have been a customer. I mean, who knows?” Vizethann shared.

WSB-TV detailed that the burglar was able to get away with $2,800, but not without first dropping the safe and limping around in the parking lot as depicted in the video. Despite the incident occurring in the early morning hours, Buttermilk Kitchen opened business as usual only a few hours later that morning.