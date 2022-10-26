Here Are The Best New Taco Spots In Texas
By Dani Medina
October 26, 2022
If you've been wanting to add a new taco spot to your rotation of restaurants, look no further.
Texas Monthly compiled its top 25 ranking of "new-ish" taquerias in Texas — and the list does not disappoint. Here's what Taco Editor José R. Ralat said about the new rankings:
The 25 taquerias featured here offer outstanding examples of new establishments that are both honoring tradition and pushing boundaries. All either moved from a temporary to a permanent space or opened after I wrapped up the (Ultimate Texas) Tacopedia, and I visited most of them multiple times. The number of taquerias featured in each city is not necessarily a measure of the comparative quality of tacos in that location as opposed to others. Rather, it reflects the increase in high-quality newcomers, which is influenced by several factors, particularly population growth (hello, Austin).
Here's a look at the best "new-ish" taquerias in Texas (organized in alphabetical order by city):
Austin
- Con Todo
- De Nada Cantina
- La Santa Barbacha
- Los Danzantes ATX
- Texsueño
- Un Mundo de Sabor
Bedford
- The Dream Tacos by Chetra
Dallas
- Milagro Tacos Cantina
- Molino Olōyō
- Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina
El Paso
- Birrieria El Güero
- Taconeta
Fort Worth
- Don Artemio
- Guapo Taco
Houston
- Chivos
- Cochinita & Co.
- Papalo Mercado
Mission
- Ana Liz Taqueria
Palestine
- Taqueria Mi Rancho
San Antonio
- El Pastor Es Mi Señor
- Milpa
- Naco 210 Mexican Eatery & Patio
- Stixs & Stone
Seguin
- Burnt Bean Co.
Socorro
- El Charlatan