Here Are The Best New Taco Spots In Texas

If you've been wanting to add a new taco spot to your rotation of restaurants, look no further.

Texas Monthly compiled its top 25 ranking of "new-ish" taquerias in Texas — and the list does not disappoint. Here's what Taco Editor José R. Ralat said about the new rankings:

The 25 taquerias featured here offer outstanding examples of new establishments that are both honoring tradition and pushing boundaries. All either moved from a temporary to a permanent space or opened after I wrapped up the (Ultimate Texas) Tacopedia, and I visited most of them multiple times. The number of taquerias featured in each city is not necessarily a measure of the comparative quality of tacos in that location as opposed to others. Rather, it reflects the increase in high-quality newcomers, which is influenced by several factors, particularly population growth (hello, Austin).

Here's a look at the best "new-ish" taquerias in Texas (organized in alphabetical order by city):

Austin

Con Todo

De Nada Cantina

La Santa Barbacha

Los Danzantes ATX

Texsueño

Un Mundo de Sabor

Bedford

The Dream Tacos by Chetra

Dallas

Milagro Tacos Cantina

Molino Olōyō

Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina

El Paso

Birrieria El Güero

Taconeta

Fort Worth

Don Artemio

Guapo Taco

Houston

Chivos

Cochinita & Co.

Papalo Mercado

Mission

Ana Liz Taqueria

Palestine

Taqueria Mi Rancho

San Antonio

El Pastor Es Mi Señor

Milpa

Naco 210 Mexican Eatery & Patio

Stixs & Stone

Seguin

Burnt Bean Co.

Socorro

El Charlatan

Check out the full report.