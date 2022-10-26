Here Are The Best New Taco Spots In Texas

By Dani Medina

October 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you've been wanting to add a new taco spot to your rotation of restaurants, look no further.

Texas Monthly compiled its top 25 ranking of "new-ish" taquerias in Texas — and the list does not disappoint. Here's what Taco Editor José R. Ralat said about the new rankings:

The 25 taquerias featured here offer outstanding examples of new establishments that are both honoring tradition and pushing boundaries. All either moved from a temporary to a permanent space or opened after I wrapped up the (Ultimate Texas) Tacopedia, and I visited most of them multiple times. The number of taquerias featured in each city is not necessarily a measure of the comparative quality of tacos in that location as opposed to others. Rather, it reflects the increase in high-quality newcomers, which is influenced by several factors, particularly population growth (hello, Austin).

Here's a look at the best "new-ish" taquerias in Texas (organized in alphabetical order by city):

Austin

  • Con Todo
  • De Nada Cantina
  • La Santa Barbacha
  • Los Danzantes ATX
  • Texsueño
  • Un Mundo de Sabor

Bedford

  • The Dream Tacos by Chetra

Dallas

  • Milagro Tacos Cantina
  • Molino Olōyō
  • Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina

El Paso

  • Birrieria El Güero
  • Taconeta

Fort Worth

  • Don Artemio
  • Guapo Taco

Houston

  • Chivos
  • Cochinita & Co.
  • Papalo Mercado

Mission

  • Ana Liz Taqueria

Palestine

  • Taqueria Mi Rancho

San Antonio

  • El Pastor Es Mi Señor
  • Milpa
  • Naco 210 Mexican Eatery & Patio
  • Stixs & Stone

Seguin

  • Burnt Bean Co.

Socorro

  • El Charlatan

Check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.