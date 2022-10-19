Texas Man Paid $10,000 To Eat Tacos Reveals Interesting Findings

Remember that guy who was paid $10,000 to eat tacos? Well, the Chief Taco Officer has completed his taco journey and is ready to reveal some interesting findings.

Chris Flores was selected back in July by Favor, a Texas-based food delivery service. His job duties entailed taste testing tacos across the Lone Star State for two months. Not only did Flores get free food, but transportation, accommodations, merch and free Favor delivery were all included in his deal.

Flores made his way through Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Houston, Lubbock, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Waco and more. In these cities, he documented what kinds of tacos people order the most, their favorite toppings and even the most popular beverage to order when chowing down on tacos. Here are some of Flores' findings, according to FOX 7:

Total number of tacos delivered across Texas: Over 11 million

Most popular meal time to order tacos: Breakfast

Most ordered breakfast tacos:

Bean and Cheese Bacon, Egg, Cheese Potato, Egg, Cheese Migas Chorizo, Egg

Most ordered taco meat:

Chicken Fajita Chorizo Shrimp Beef Fajita Brisket

Most popular salsa to order with tacos:

Roja Poblano Verde Tomatillo Chipotle

Most popular side to order with tacos:

Salsa Queso Guacamole

Most popular drinks to order with tacos:

Sweet Tea Coke Coffee Dr. Pepper Lemonade

To see more of Chris Flores' journey as Favor's Chief Taco Officer, follow him on Instagram @eatmigos.