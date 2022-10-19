Texas Man Paid $10,000 To Eat Tacos Reveals Interesting Findings
By Dani Medina
October 19, 2022
Remember that guy who was paid $10,000 to eat tacos? Well, the Chief Taco Officer has completed his taco journey and is ready to reveal some interesting findings.
Chris Flores was selected back in July by Favor, a Texas-based food delivery service. His job duties entailed taste testing tacos across the Lone Star State for two months. Not only did Flores get free food, but transportation, accommodations, merch and free Favor delivery were all included in his deal.
Flores made his way through Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Houston, Lubbock, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Waco and more. In these cities, he documented what kinds of tacos people order the most, their favorite toppings and even the most popular beverage to order when chowing down on tacos. Here are some of Flores' findings, according to FOX 7:
Total number of tacos delivered across Texas: Over 11 million
Most popular meal time to order tacos: Breakfast
Most ordered breakfast tacos:
- Bean and Cheese
- Bacon, Egg, Cheese
- Potato, Egg, Cheese
- Migas
- Chorizo, Egg
Most ordered taco meat:
- Chicken Fajita
- Chorizo
- Shrimp
- Beef Fajita
- Brisket
Most popular salsa to order with tacos:
- Roja
- Poblano
- Verde
- Tomatillo
- Chipotle
Most popular side to order with tacos:
- Salsa
- Queso
- Guacamole
Most popular drinks to order with tacos:
- Sweet Tea
- Coke
- Coffee
- Dr. Pepper
- Lemonade
To see more of Chris Flores' journey as Favor's Chief Taco Officer, follow him on Instagram @eatmigos.