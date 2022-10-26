Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

October 26, 2022

Panini made of arugula, tomato and prosciutto crudo
Photo: Getty Images

People are always on the hunt for budget-friendly meals. A simple solution could be a fast food joint, but what if you're craving something more authentic or local? There are plenty of independently-owned eateries that offer great prices on their delicious food.

That's why Cheapism found the best cheap restaurants across the country:

"Cheapism compiled this list of inexpensive and well-reviewed restaurants in all 50 states. The restaurants were chosen after comparing reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, as well as guides and accolades from local newspapers and regional magazines. This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers. Each offers up a mouth-watering meal option for $10 or less before tax and tip."

According to the website, Barracuda Deli Cafe is Florida's top pick!

"The Barracuda Deli Cafe wins over patrons with flavor-packed Cuban sandwiches and salads starting at $8.25," writers say. "Dubbed a 'hidden gem' by a reviewer on Yelp, it is a family-run shop where the owners are often the ones cooking and serving the food."

You can find this neat deli at 9520 Seminole Blvd in Seminole.

Check out Cheapism's full list of affordable and awesome restaurants.

