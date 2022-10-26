Katy Perry Shares Sweet Family Photo To Celebrate 38th Birthday
By Sarah Tate
October 26, 2022
Katy Perry celebrated her 38th birthday by sharing a sweet family photo with fiancé Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.
The "Never Really Over" singer posted an adorable family photo on her Instagram on Tuesday (October 25) to celebrate turning another year older. In the sweet pic, Perry's hand, wrist adorned with gold and diamond bracelets, sits atop Bloom's as their 2-year-old daughter's hand completes the set, her tiny hand resting on top of her mother's.
"every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you," the American Idol judge captioned the photo. "38 and grateful 🖤🎂"
Bloom posted his own loving tribute to his fiancée on Instagram, shared a cute photo of the couple from a date night out.
"Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling," the Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote. Perry responded in the comments by telling him, "love you to Pluto and back."
Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares 11-year-old son Flynn, also shared the love in the comments, posting three red heart emojis under the post, per E! News.