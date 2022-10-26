Katy Perry Shares Sweet Family Photo To Celebrate 38th Birthday

Bloom posted his own loving tribute to his fiancée on Instagram, shared a cute photo of the couple from a date night out.

"Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling," the Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote. Perry responded in the comments by telling him, "love you to Pluto and back."

Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares 11-year-old son Flynn, also shared the love in the comments, posting three red heart emojis under the post, per E! News.