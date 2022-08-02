Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Loves To Perform: 'It's All Very Adorable'

By Sarah Tate

August 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry is opening up about her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, revealing that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.

Speaking to People at the launch of the non-alcoholic beverage line De Soi that she co-founded, the "Firework" singer said her daughter is taking a page from her superstar parents and loves to perform.

"She's a ham," she said. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."

While time will still tell what Daisy will ultimately enjoy doing, Perry said her little one currently loves to dance.

"She loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it," the proud mom stated, adding, "It's all very adorable."

Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy, their first child together, in August 2020. Bloom also shares 11-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. While the couple, who got engaged in 2019, only have one child together, the American Idol judge would like to expand their family "hopefully in the future," People reports. Calling herself a "planner," she explained how the pandemic afforded her more time with her newborn.

"It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that," she said. "I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now."

Katy Perry
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.