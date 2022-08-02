Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Loves To Perform: 'It's All Very Adorable'

Katy Perry is opening up about her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, revealing that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.

Speaking to People at the launch of the non-alcoholic beverage line De Soi that she co-founded, the "Firework" singer said her daughter is taking a page from her superstar parents and loves to perform.

"She's a ham," she said. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."

While time will still tell what Daisy will ultimately enjoy doing, Perry said her little one currently loves to dance.

"She loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it," the proud mom stated, adding, "It's all very adorable."

Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy, their first child together, in August 2020. Bloom also shares 11-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. While the couple, who got engaged in 2019, only have one child together, the American Idol judge would like to expand their family "hopefully in the future," People reports. Calling herself a "planner," she explained how the pandemic afforded her more time with her newborn.

"It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that," she said. "I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now."