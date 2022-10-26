Multi-Million Dollar California Lottery Ticket Expiring Soon: Is It Yours?

A lottery ticket purchased in California worth a whopping $38 million has yet to be claimed and is about to expire. According to KTLA, the SuperLotto Plus ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven off of Spruce Street in San Diego. The ticket that the unidentified individual purchased matched every single number in the winning drawing.

KTLA mentioned that the winning ticket was drawn on April 30th. The winning numbers were 3-15-21-35-46 with a mega number of 18. As per the specific ticket, the winner has 180 days from the day of the drawing to step forward and claim the money. Though the ticket is worth $38 million, the cash value of the prize money is $22.9 million. KTLA detailed that if the individual with the winning ticket does not claim their prize by Friday, then the cash value amount will be given to California Public Schools.

Californians who purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket for the April 30th drawing are encouraged to double check their tickets just to make sure that they are not the winner. KTLA noted that over $1 billion has been given to California Public Schools since the lottery started in 1985, solely due to individuals not claiming winning tickets.