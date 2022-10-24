California Teacher Secretly Houses Missing 15-Year-Old Boy For Two Years

17-year-old Michael Ramirez went missing two years ago after an argument that he had with his family, and recently walked back into his family home with little explanation of where he had been. According to KCRA, Ramirez (who was 15-years-old at the time) was secretly provided shelter by 61-year-old school teacher Holga Castillo Olivares, and her child who was his "former friend." Ramirez stayed at the teacher's residence for two years without a word reaching his family or police. Olivares did not come forward to say that she was housing Ramirez when a missing persons report was filed on June 9th of 2020.

KCRA mentioned that Olivares taught second grade at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School within the Sacramento City Unified School District. When police found out that Olivares had housed Ramirez for two years without notifying law enforcement, they took her into custody at the school after her students were dismissed. Olivares will appear in court today, and faces charges related to delinquency and detention of a minor without awareness of the child's guardians.

"The charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee's assigned duties,"KCRA obtained in a statement from the Sacramento City Unified School District. The school district decided to put the teacher on administrative leave while authorities continue to investigate.