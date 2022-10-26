Nashville Cafe Closing Its Doors To Become New Event Venue

A popular Nashville cafe is closing its doors at the end of the year, but it won't go away forever. Rather, it plans to reinvent itself as Music City's newest event venue.

Hillsboro Village Coffee and CBD shop Anzie Blue announced it is closing up shop as a cafe in December to focus on a new concept, becoming a space for community events, per WKRN. The restaurant, which first opened in Nashville in 2019, made the announcement in a statement shared on its Instagram page on Wednesday (October 26), saying, "This is not goodbye. It is a new chapter."

"We launched Anzie Blue on the brink of the pandemic as a CBD Coffee Shoppe in a neighborhood in West Nashville in December, 2019," the post states. "We tripled our space when we moved to Hillsboro Village, where we have since enjoyed watching the city come to life in new ways with locals and new Nashvillians moving to town. Anzie Blue has welcomed thousands of guests over the past three years and partnered with numerous small businesses for pop-ups and events. We consider ourselves as a HOME in our community- a gathering place for cocktails, live music, events, and showing up as we are."

Citing the "long and steep climb" of the restaurant and hospitality industries, Anzie Blue shared that it will transform into a new event venue where they will "create a space where all of our patrons can enjoy and express themselves."

"We are not afraid of a climb - especially when the Nashville community are our biggest champions," the post states. "Anzie Blue will continue to be a beacon for music, creative southern soul food, and special events you will not want to miss."

Some events to look forward to include cooking classes, drag brunches and bingo, songwriter series, and other community events.

Anzie Blue's last day of service is December 18, 2022.