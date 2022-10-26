Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter Malti's First Diwali

By Sarah Tate

October 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked their first Diwali as parents alongside 9-month-old daughter Malti Marie, sharing sweet family photos of their celebration.

Jonas took to his Instagram on Tuesday (October 25) to share a couple snaps of him and his family celebrating the Festival of Lights. The "Chains" singer posed for a family photo in the first pic, covering his daughter's face with a heart emoji, while the second pic captured a sweet moment of him holding Malti's hand. Their little one was dressed up for the occasion, donning a beige dress and flower headband.

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my 🖤," he wrote. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

Chopra shared her own set of photos from the celebrations, showing off her gorgeous white and gold outfit as she held her daughter close. She also posed alongside her mother and gave fans a peek at some of the food and decorations transforming a patio overlooking the mountains.

Echoing Jonas' sentiment, the Quantico star wished "love, peace and prosperity to all."

"From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a happy Diwali. Sorry I'm a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer," she wrote, adding, "From ours to yours. Love and light."

Nick Jonas
