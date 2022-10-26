Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked their first Diwali as parents alongside 9-month-old daughter Malti Marie, sharing sweet family photos of their celebration.

Jonas took to his Instagram on Tuesday (October 25) to share a couple snaps of him and his family celebrating the Festival of Lights. The "Chains" singer posed for a family photo in the first pic, covering his daughter's face with a heart emoji, while the second pic captured a sweet moment of him holding Malti's hand. Their little one was dressed up for the occasion, donning a beige dress and flower headband.

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my 🖤," he wrote. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."