Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share Adorable Family Photo With Daughter

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are enjoying the summertime and soaking up the sun with their daughter in an adorable new family photo.

On Sunday (August 7), the Quantico actress shared the sweet family photo on her Instagram Story, showing fans a polaroid pic of her and Jonas cuddling up to their 6-month-old daughter Malti Marie under an umbrella in a pool. While Jonas and Chopra blocked out the sun with black sunglasses, their little one, whose face was covered by a white heart emoji, wore a hat to keep her face out of the sun.

The "Chains" singer reposted the photo on his own Instagram Story, showing his love for his family by adding three red heart emojis.