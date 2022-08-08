Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share Adorable Family Photo With Daughter
By Sarah Tate
August 8, 2022
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are enjoying the summertime and soaking up the sun with their daughter in an adorable new family photo.
On Sunday (August 7), the Quantico actress shared the sweet family photo on her Instagram Story, showing fans a polaroid pic of her and Jonas cuddling up to their 6-month-old daughter Malti Marie under an umbrella in a pool. While Jonas and Chopra blocked out the sun with black sunglasses, their little one, whose face was covered by a white heart emoji, wore a hat to keep her face out of the sun.
The "Chains" singer reposted the photo on his own Instagram Story, showing his love for his family by adding three red heart emojis.
While the couple make sure to respect their daughter's privacy and cover her face in photos, they have each shared several pics of their firstborn since welcoming her via surrogate in January. After a difficult first few months, in which Malti spent over 100 days in the NICU, Jonas said his daughter is doing "amazing." She seems to be living the life, from enjoying family time with her grandparents to rocking matching sneakers with her superstar dad.