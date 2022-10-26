Selena Gomez 'Resting And Feeling OK' After Sharing Health Update

By Sarah Tate

October 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez confirmed she has COVID-19, sharing the unfortunate news in an Instagram Story on Wednesday (October 26) morning, hours before she was expected to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok," Gomez captioned a photo of herself cozied up on the couch under a blanket, seemingly getting as much rest as she can to recover quickly.

The Rare Beauty founder also used the moment to encourage her followers to get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on any boosters to ensure they stay healthy.

"A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters," she said, adding that she was set to get her own in the near future. "I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all."

Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer's health update comes one day after she confirmed that she had new music on the way. The track, "My Mind & Me," is set to be released November 3 to coincide with her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. She shared a trailer for the documentary earlier this month where she said she's "grateful to be alive."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me drops November 4 on Apple TV+.

