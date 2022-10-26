This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S

One might expect the average fast food meal of a burger, fries, and a soda to be cost effective, but in some cities across the U.S this is no longer the case.

According to data collected by MoneyGeek, the most expensive place in America to order a burger, fries, and soda is in San Francisco. The average price for a fast food meal of these components costs $15.30 in San Francisco. Other California cities included in the list of the most expensive places to purchase a fast food meal in the entire country are Los Angeles at $14.59 per meal, Long Beach at $13.08, Sacramento at $12.67, and Mesa at $12.46 per meal.

Here is what MoneyGeek had to say about compiling the data to discover where a fast food meal is the most expensive in the entire country:

"Inflation is coming, and it’s going after the quintessential American meal: a burger, fries and soda. The cost of a burger has gone up dramatically in the past year, meaning that America’s favorite meal may take a toll on our wallets, as well as our waistlines. MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices for a burger, french fries and soda across 145 major and local chains in the 50 largest cities in America. We found that from 2021 to 2022, prices have risen 9%, on average. But in some cities and franchises, you’ll be paying a whole lot more."