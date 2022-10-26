This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special.

Cheapism knows how important saving a few bucks can be while not sacrificing on the quality of food, so it compiled a list of the best cheap restaurants around the country. The site based its findings on ratings from TripAdvisor, Yelp and Zomato as well as reviews from local and regional news outlets.

So which North Carolina restaurant is considered the best, most affordable eatery in the state?

Crispy Banh Mi

Located in Charlotte, Crispy Banh Mi serves up incredible Vietnamese sandwiches filled with all the best, crisp veggies and flavorful meat your could hope for. Not in the mood for a sandwich? The restaurant also has rice noodle bowls, salads, smoothies, lots of appetizers and much more to keep you satisfied.

Crispy Banh Mi has three locations around Charlotte. Find your nearest location at the website.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Banh Mi, Vietnamese sandwiches, are a hit for quick, inexpensive grab-and-go meals. At Crispy Banh Mi, there are 10 sandwich options for under $7, and they're stuffed full of ingredients such as roasted pork, fried fish, and plenty of fresh herbs and pickled veggies."

Check out Cheapism to see the site's full list of the best cheap restaurants around the country.