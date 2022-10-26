This Is Wisconsin's 'Creepiest' Legend

By Logan DeLoye

October 26, 2022

Scary woods with fenceline and dreadful horrific things that lurk in the darkness. Drizzly rain and morning twilight. Copy space.
Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to build excitement for the holiday than by sharing scary stories. These particular stories have been passed down throughout the years despite their varying factuality. Urban legends are just that: legends. Though there may be some truth to the story, a few of these tales have yet to be proven entirely factual. Regardless, there is one legend that has been told and re-told throughout Wisconsin history that you might have heard a few times before.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the creepiest urban legend in Wisconsin history is that of Boy Scout Lane. This story involves multiple mysterious deaths in a woods.

Here is what Insider had to say about the creepiest urban legend in Wisconsin:

"The story of what exactly happened at Boy Scout Lane varies, but they all end with the same conclusion: a group of Boy Scouts dead on the road. In some stories, there was a bus crash with no survivors, or they were murdered by their bus driver, or they just mysteriously vanished into the woods one by one. Visitors have reported seeing a swinging body in the trees, feeling as though they are being watched, and finding child-size handprints."
