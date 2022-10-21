This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Carbs are good for the soul, and nothing satisfies carb cravings quite like a hearty loaf of bread. Bread is universal and is served in great variety. Restaurants often serve bread in small quantities with oils and vinegars as a starter, but bakeries serve entire loaves of bread that you can take home. From white, wheat, rye, pumpernickel, and everything in between, bread has stood the test of time. Regardless of your favorite, there is one bakery in the state of Wisconsin that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best bread in the entire state can be found at Stella’s Bakery in Madison. Lovefood recommended trying the hot and spicy cheese bread among other customer favorites including pretzels and pastries.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bread in Wisconsin:

"Stella’s Bakery makes artisan crusty breads, baguettes, pretzels, pastries, and scones, but what people really go for is the hot & spicy cheese bread. This marvelous loaf is a buttery blend of red pepper, chives, provolone (semi-hard Italian cheese), Monterey Jack, and sweet dough. It's huge, and best served hot and gooey. Be warned: it's as moreish as it sounds."