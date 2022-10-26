This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Michigan

Nachos are a versatile dish depending on what you choose to top them with. Some restaurants take a more classic approach and offer a hearty plate of nachos topped with onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole, while others pile the popular dish with meat, cheese, and signature sauce. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your nachos, there is one restaurant in Michigan that serves them better than the rest. This restaurant also happens to include a unique topping that might be the game changer we never knew we needed until now.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best nachos served in all of Michigan can be found at Rico's Tamales in Rothbury.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best nachos in the entire state:

"Michigan's Rico's is a local classic and fan favorite, fusing dive restaurant style with excellent food for a relaxing but memorable meal. According to M Live, the two things you absolutely must get a Rico's are tacos and nachos, especially Rico's famous double-decker nachos filled to the brim with cheese, meat, and vegetables. These mammoth nachos are big enough for a crowd, easily satisfying four to six of your hungriest friends."