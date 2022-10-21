This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Carbs are good for the soul, and nothing satisfies carb cravings quite like a hearty loaf of bread. Bread is universal and is served in great variety. Restaurants often serve bread in small quantities with oils and vinegars as a starter, but bakeries serve entire loaves of bread that you can take home. From white, wheat, rye, pumpernickel, and everything in between, bread has stood the test of time. Regardless of your favorite, there is one bakery in the state of Michigan that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best bread in the entire state can be found at Avalon International Breads in Ann Arbor and Detroit. Lovefood recommended trying the farm bread among many other customer favorites.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bread in Michigan:

"In downtown Detroit, Avalon has a great range of sourdoughs with charming names including wheat wheat, a sweet and nutty, whole-grain loaf; motown multi-grain – packed with oats, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, and flaxseeds; and poletown rye, with wheat and flours. Regulars insist a visit to one of its three cafés isn’t complete without taking home a loaf of farm bread."