This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Ohio

Nachos are a versatile dish depending on what you choose to top them with. Some restaurants take a more classic approach and offer a hearty plate of nachos topped with onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole, while others pile the popular dish with meat, cheese, and signature sauce. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your nachos, there is one restaurant in Ohio that serves them better than the rest. This restaurant also happens to include a unique topping that might be the game changer we never knew we needed until now.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best nachos served in Ohio can be found at El Vaquero's located throughout the state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best Nachos in the entire state:

"El Vaquero's chorizo nachos put this Ohio Tex-Mex joint on the map thanks to the generous portions of chips and tasty toppings. According to Tripadvisor reviews, you can also get your nachos with shrimp or traditional meats, and however you top them, they're likely to be some of the best you've ever tasted. The Columbus Navigator notes that these nachos are not only top of the line — they're also kind to your wallet."