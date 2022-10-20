This Ohio School District Has The Slowest Internet

By Logan DeLoye

October 20, 2022

Young woman shocked by internet porn
Photo: Getty Images

Fast internet is an important commodity when you are constantly utilizing computers to learn, but it is a luxury that some school districts across the state have yet to obtain.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the school district with the slowest internet in Ohio is Dover City School District. Stacker detailed that there is .12 Mbps of bandwidth per student and 2,569 total students in the entire district.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to discover which school district has the slowest internet in each state:

"As more schools integrate technology into the classroom, the need for fast, reliable internet is even greater. In 2020, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to 1 Mbps per student—10 times faster than the previous minimum. Nearly 6 in 10 school districts met or exceeded that benchmark in 2021—a 25% increase year over year, according to an analysis from Connect K-12. Still, nearly 28 million U.S. students lack adequate internet speeds to effectively and regularly engage in digital classroom learning. Stacker compiled a list of school districts in Ohio with the slowest internet speeds using data from Connect K-12. School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps. Ties are broken by the number of students in the school district."
