This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World

By Ginny Reese

October 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Texas is home to some of the best restaurants in the world with tons of different kinds of cuisines.

Taste Atlas compiled a list of the best restaurants in the world for eating chicken fried steak. The website states, "What started as making use of meat of questionable quality evolved into a unique Texas delicacy, a perfect combination of meat, grease, and batter."

According to the report, one Texas restaurant has the best chicken fried steak in the entire world. Bubba's Cooks Country in Dallas came out on top. In fact, the list of the top ten best restaurants is full of Texas eateries.

Here are the top 10 restaurants in the world for chicken fried steak:

  1. Bubba’s Cooks Country – Dallas
  2. Killen’s Barbecue – Pearland
  3. Hoover’s Cooking – Austin
  4. Dot Coffee Shop – Houston
  5. Ellen’s Southern Kitchen – Dallas
  6. Jack Allen’s Kitchen – Austin
  7. Norma’s Cafe – Dallas
  8. Barbecue Inn – Houston
  9. Florida’s Kitchen – Livingston
  10. Hickory Hollow – Houston

The full report of best places to get chicken fried steak can be found on Taste Atlas' website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.