This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World

Texas is home to some of the best restaurants in the world with tons of different kinds of cuisines.

Taste Atlas compiled a list of the best restaurants in the world for eating chicken fried steak. The website states, "What started as making use of meat of questionable quality evolved into a unique Texas delicacy, a perfect combination of meat, grease, and batter."

According to the report, one Texas restaurant has the best chicken fried steak in the entire world. Bubba's Cooks Country in Dallas came out on top. In fact, the list of the top ten best restaurants is full of Texas eateries.

Here are the top 10 restaurants in the world for chicken fried steak:

The full report of best places to get chicken fried steak can be found on Taste Atlas' website.