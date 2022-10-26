Verdict Reached In Trial Of Man Who Plowed Into Christmas Parade

Darrell Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday (October 26) in relation to an incident in which he drove an SUV through Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, which resulted in the deaths of six people and more than 40 injuries last November, CNN reports.

Brooks, 40, will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison in relation to the convictions, which include six counts of intentional homicide with the use of intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and more than 60 additional counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Brooks, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, drove a maroon SUV directly through the parade as it made its way down Main Street in Waukesha, striking people and a float during the incident.

Last year, NBC News reported that Brooks had an extensive criminal record, which includes past arrests for sexual abuse, cannabis possession, battery and domestic abuse, which dates back to more than 10 years prior to Sunday's incident.

Brooks' criminal record was discussed during his initial hearing and led to his cash bail being set at $5 million with extensive conditions.

Brooks had previously posted $1,000 bail on November 11 less than a week after being charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, jumping bail, recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and battery, all of which were connected to allegations of domestic abuse.

Police confirmed they'd received a call about a domestic disturbance involving Brooks and a knife before being redirected to the parade route after Brooks allegedly fleeing the domestic disturbance in the suspect vehicle linked to the parade incident.

“Was there an initial complaint of a knife being involved? Yes,” Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at the time via NBC News. “Do we know if there actually was one there? We don’t know, because we didn’t even make it there. We ended up immediately responding to the crisis.”

Brooks was captured on a doorbell camera video recorded less than a mile from the parade route moments before his arrest, which shows him begging a resident of the home, Daniel Rider, for help, claiming he was waiting for an Uber ride and was homeless.

Police arrived and arrested Brooks outside the home.