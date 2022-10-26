YG Reveals Schedule & Special Guests For Upcoming 'Red Cup Tour'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 26, 2022
YG is bringing his new album to life in various cities across the country.
On Tuesday, October 25, the California native dropped the flyer for his upcoming Red Cup Tour. The string of shows, which will support his latest LP I Got Issues, will begin Denver, Co. on January 20, 2023. YG will travel to major cities like Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Detriot, and Boston. He'll also hit up cities in Canada before the tour concludes in Honolulu, Hawaii. The 4Hunnid founder recruited a solid team of MC's to join him for the ride including OhGeesy, Kalan.FrFr, Day Sulan and D3szn.
YG dropped his sixth studio album I Got Issues last month. He released the first single "Scared Money" featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo in February and followed up with other addictive singles like "Toxic," which samples Mary J. Blige's "Be Happy." YG had the streets talking with his controversial banger "How To Rob a Rapper" featuring D3szn and Mozzy. In the midst of the backlash that occurred following the death of PnB Rock, 50 Cent actually praised YG for dropping a refreshing version of his 1999 song "How To Rob."
YG also turned heads with the outrageous video for his single "Run" featuring Tyga, 21 Savage and BIA. In the video, YG and Tyga channeled their inner Kardashian as they dressed up like Kim and Khloe to rob a bank. The song didn't end up on the album.
Check out the full list of tour date below.
YG’s The Red Cup Tour Dates
Jan, 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium*
Jan. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair*
Jan. 24 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center*
Jan. 26 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater*
Jan. 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM*
Jan. 29 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds*
Jan. 31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center*
Feb. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena+
Feb. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+
Feb. 4 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+
Feb. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre*
Feb. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*
Feb. 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit*
Feb. 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY*
Feb. 19 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center*
Feb. 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
Feb. 23 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center*
*Performances from OhGeesy, Kalan.FrFr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
+Performances from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn