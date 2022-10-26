YG Reveals Schedule & Special Guests For Upcoming 'Red Cup Tour'

YG is bringing his new album to life in various cities across the country.



On Tuesday, October 25, the California native dropped the flyer for his upcoming Red Cup Tour. The string of shows, which will support his latest LP I Got Issues, will begin Denver, Co. on January 20, 2023. YG will travel to major cities like Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Detriot, and Boston. He'll also hit up cities in Canada before the tour concludes in Honolulu, Hawaii. The 4Hunnid founder recruited a solid team of MC's to join him for the ride including OhGeesy, Kalan.FrFr, Day Sulan and D3szn.