1 Dead, 3 Injured After Bridge Under Construction Collapses

One person has died and at least three others were injured after they were trapped in the debris of a Mississippi bridge that collapsed while under construction, NBC News reports.

The accident took place at 148th Street and Shady Grove Road outside of Kearney on Wednesday (October 26) just prior to 2:00 p.m. as contractors poured concrete on the bridge's deck, the Clay County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a news release.

Three of the victims were able to "extricate themselves from the collapse" and were transported to local hospitals to receive treatment for minor injuries, the department confirmed in the news release.

The fourth victim, identified as a man, died in relation to the accident.

Police didn't identify the victims involved in the accident.

The bridge was initially closed in 2016 and construction to create a new two-lane bridge began in May 2022, with a projected opening set to take place early next year, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple contracting companies were present at the scene during the collapse. No county employees were reported to be the scene.

The sheriff's office said there were no prior safety concerns in relation to the construction and an engineering contractor inspected the bridge before the collapse took place on Wednesday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will takeover the ongoing investigation into the collapse.