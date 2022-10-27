Adele Plans To Get University Degree After Las Vegas Residency

Adele has revealed that she plans to get a degree in English Literature after she's wrapped up her long-awaited Las Vegas residency. During a recent fan Q&A in Los Angeles covered by The Sun, the singer said she'll soon be studying to get a degree.

"After Vegas I really want to get a degree in English Literature,” she reportedly said. "If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher." Adele went on, “I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do. But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience."

Any fans thinking they might get to sit next to Adele in a Shakespeare class are out unfortunately out of luck. "I won’t go to a university," she clarified, "I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025. It’s just to get the qualifications."

The vocalist's residency will start on November 18th and eight new shows have been added to the 24 rescheduled performances. Adele thanked fans for sticking with her after she decided to axe the show just a day before it was set to debut. "Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," she wrote. "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!"