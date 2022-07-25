Adele Finally Reschedules Las Vegas Residency: See The New Dates

Adele continued by addressing the frustration felt by fans who had already traveled to Las Vegas when she canceled the show. "Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one," she explained. "To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me."

"Thank you for your patience," she wrote before signing off, "I love you ♥️ Adele."

The new and improved show will take place from November 18th, 2022 to March 25th, 2023 for a total of 32 performances, which includes rescheduled dates and 8 new dates, according to her website. The presale for fans who already bought tickets will start on Wednesday, August 10th, and the general presale starts Thursday, August 11th.

