Adele Finally Reschedules Las Vegas Residency: See The New Dates
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 25, 2022
Adele has finally confirmed rescheduled dates for her long-awaited Las Vegas residency. The news comes months after the singer axed the show with just 24 hours' notice in January. According to Daily Mail, the new dates for the show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace were leaked last week. On Monday, July 25th, Adele took to Instagram to confirm those dates.
The residency will officially start in November and run through March. Along with the announcement, Adele thanked fans for sticking out with her in a statement. "Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," she wrote. "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!"
Adele continued by addressing the frustration felt by fans who had already traveled to Las Vegas when she canceled the show. "Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one," she explained. "To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me."
"Thank you for your patience," she wrote before signing off, "I love you ♥️ Adele."
The new and improved show will take place from November 18th, 2022 to March 25th, 2023 for a total of 32 performances, which includes rescheduled dates and 8 new dates, according to her website. The presale for fans who already bought tickets will start on Wednesday, August 10th, and the general presale starts Thursday, August 11th.
Click here for more information on scoring tickets.