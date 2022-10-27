Alabama Key Defensive Player Expected To Be Out For Remainder Of Season

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 college football season due to a neck injury, head coach Nick Saban revealed via the Associated Press reports.

Saban confirmed that Eboigbe, who has appeared in a game since Week 4, had previously undergone neck surgery while addressing his absence to reporters on Wednesday (October 26).

“He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future, but I don’t think that’s going to come this season,” Saban said via the AP.

Eboigbe recorded 11 tackles and two quarterback hurries during the Tide's first four games of the 2022 season.

Saban had previously announced the defensive lineman's injury after Alabama's 49-26 rout of Arkansas on October 1, but didn't provide a timetable for his return at the time.

The senior lineman had appeared in 42 games and recorded 59 tackles during his first three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama was also without defensive linemen DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis during its 30-6 win against Mississippi State last Saturday (October 22).

The Tide will face No. 18 LSU at Tiger Stadium on November 5 coming off a bye week.