Britney Spears Addresses Selena Gomez Instagram Drama

Britney Spears has clarified that her recent Instagram post, in which she received backlash from fans for judging other women, was not directed at Selena Gomez.

“Let me clarify about me sharing my beliefs on women judging other women for their own rights in expressing themselves," she started per Page Six. "What I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all … it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with … look I go way back with music !!! I honestly referencing my days when I was younger when I got discriminated against harshly … men in interviews discussing my boobs on live TV or showing my midriff and skin !!! If anybody knows what judgment feels like I’m sure Selena has gone through something pretty similar.

Earlier in the week, Spears seemingly shaded Gomez's 2016 AMAs speech and her music video for "Ice Cream" with BLACKPINK, according to Pop Base who took a screenshot of the original Instagram caption. After the backlash, Spears deleted the original caption and replaced it with three red rose emojis.