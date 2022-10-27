Britney Spears Addresses Selena Gomez Instagram Drama
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 27, 2022
Britney Spears has clarified that her recent Instagram post, in which she received backlash from fans for judging other women, was not directed at Selena Gomez.
“Let me clarify about me sharing my beliefs on women judging other women for their own rights in expressing themselves," she started per Page Six. "What I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all … it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with … look I go way back with music !!! I honestly referencing my days when I was younger when I got discriminated against harshly … men in interviews discussing my boobs on live TV or showing my midriff and skin !!! If anybody knows what judgment feels like I’m sure Selena has gone through something pretty similar.
Earlier in the week, Spears seemingly shaded Gomez's 2016 AMAs speech and her music video for "Ice Cream" with BLACKPINK, according to Pop Base who took a screenshot of the original Instagram caption. After the backlash, Spears deleted the original caption and replaced it with three red rose emojis.
"Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!!" she wrote. "They say 'This is NOT something I would do' yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the [sic.] flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!!"
Spears revealed that she was actually responding to the video for "Milkshake" by Kelis. "And what I was replying to was honestly Kelis the MILKSHAKE video when women were finally shaking their asses … that was a moment in history where people woke up to the fact… pushing the boundaries of expressing oneself became explicit… tons of people were offended!!!”
She went on, "I empower women to express their bodies however they choose… and TONS of other stars who had million-dollar budget videos who were known talked s–t about her when she was a new artist trying to make it !!! I apologize for my ignorance, but I didn’t even see the video for Ice Cream that Selena Gomez, who I genuinely look up to and have so much respect for had made.”