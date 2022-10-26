Britney Spears Edits Instagram Post After Backlash For Shading Selena Gomez
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 26, 2022
Britney Spears found herself under attack (via the comment section) after fans thought she was shading Selena Gomez in a recent Instagram post. The caption that accompanied photos of her in a red bikini has since been edited to just show three red rose emojis but Pop Base took a screenshot of the original post and reshared it on their account.
The post explains that Spears seemingly shaded Gomez's 2016 AMAs speech and her music video for "Ice Cream" with BLACKPINK.
"Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!!" she wrote. "They say 'This is NOT something I would do' yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the [sic.] flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!!" Britney wrote.
She continued, "So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams ... why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Britney Spears seems to shade Selena Gomez’s 2016 AMAs speech and her music video with BLACKPINK ‘Ice Cream’ in her latest post. pic.twitter.com/MvA7pTMDVB— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2022
Britney Spears has now edited her Instagram caption criticizing Selena Gomez's 2016 AMAs speech amid backlash. pic.twitter.com/zZblvONqU9— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2022
In other news, Selena recently announced a new single for her upcoming documentary. She also updated fans that she had to cancel her upcoming late-night show appearance because she tested positive for COVID-19.