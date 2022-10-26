Britney Spears Edits Instagram Post After Backlash For Shading Selena Gomez

Britney Spears found herself under attack (via the comment section) after fans thought she was shading Selena Gomez in a recent Instagram post. The caption that accompanied photos of her in a red bikini has since been edited to just show three red rose emojis but Pop Base took a screenshot of the original post and reshared it on their account.

The post explains that Spears seemingly shaded Gomez's 2016 AMAs speech and her music video for "Ice Cream" with BLACKPINK.

"Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!!" she wrote. "They say 'This is NOT something I would do' yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the [sic.] flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!!" Britney wrote.