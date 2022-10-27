Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Wisconsin

Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you.

Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the Walker House in Mineral Point as the spookiest in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about the establishment's history:

"The Walker House started as a cave carved out from limestone and sandstone rock by Cornish miners who used the space to live and work in the 1820s. In 1836, the miners expanded it into a small stone house then a 15,0000-square-foot block-long, three-story building in the late 1850s. The Walker House fed and lodged travelers coming off the train at the Mineral Point Depot across the street... Be sure to leave some pasty crust on your plates to appease the Tommyknockers, elf-like ghosts who purportedly live in the caves. But they’re not the only specters here. Co-owner Kathy Vaillancourt says that psychics and paranormal investigators have identified 22 ghosts throughout the Walker House’s colorful history. There’s William Caffey, who has been sighted looking for his head (he was legally hanged nearby); the Lady-in-Black, who helped President Lincoln write his Gettysburg Address; the Little-Girl-In-Blue running in the hallway looking for her room; and the Ghost-Cat sunning himself in the west windows."

Try out the Cornish beed pastries or the gyro-inspired pasty.