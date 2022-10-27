Drake & 21 Savage's Joint Album Has Been Delayed

"Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he's resting up and NOVEMBER 4TH is HER LOSS day we'll see you soon 😈🥀," Drake wrote in his post.



Drake and 21 Savage announced the plans to deliver their joint album midway through the music video for "Jimmy Cooks." The hype for a joint album between both artists has been building up since they dropped their first song together "Sneakin'" in 2016. Afterward, they reunited on "Mr. Right Now" off 21 and Metro Boomin's album Savage Mode II in 2020. Last year, they joined forces once again for "Knife Talk" featuring Project Pat for Drake's Certified Lover Boy LP.



The duo resurfaced together earlier this month when 21 brought out Drake to perform with him at Morehouse-Spelman's Homecoming concert in Atlanta. They performed their collaborations plus other songs from the Canadian MC's catalog.



Look out for Her Loss on November 4.