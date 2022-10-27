Giants Trade Former First-Round Pick Kadarius Toney: Report

The New York Giants have reportedly traded former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick, a source with knowledge of the trade told NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Thursday (October 27).

Toney's current contract, which includes about $5.2 million fully guaranteed through 2024, plus a fifth-year option, will be taken off of the Giants' books as part of the trade, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

The Giants will receive one of the compensatory picks that Kansas City initially acquired when the Chicago Bears hired then-Chiefs executive director of player personnel as their general manager this past offseason.