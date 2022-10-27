Giants Trade Former First-Round Pick Kadarius Toney: Report

By Jason Hall

October 27, 2022

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

The New York Giants have reportedly traded former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick, a source with knowledge of the trade told NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Thursday (October 27).

Toney's current contract, which includes about $5.2 million fully guaranteed through 2024, plus a fifth-year option, will be taken off of the Giants' books as part of the trade, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

The Giants will receive one of the compensatory picks that Kansas City initially acquired when the Chicago Bears hired then-Chiefs executive director of player personnel as their general manager this past offseason.

Toney has been limited to just five starts in 12 career games since being selected by the Giants at No. 20 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former University of Florida standout is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which has kept him off the field since Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Toney has 41 career receptions for 420 yards in his first two NFL seasons, but could benefit from a move to the Chiefs offense, which includes former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and multi-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

