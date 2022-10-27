Major Update On Ja'Marr Chase's Injury Status

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to be placed on injured reserve and miss at least four games due to a hip injury, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Thursday (October 27).

Chase isn't expected to undergo surgery, but will have "lots of work ahead" in his rehabilitation, according to Rapoport.

The second-year wide receiver experienced an injury during the Bengals' 30-26 Week 6 win against the New Orleans Saints after being tackled awkwardly in the end zone and played through the injury during Sunday's (October 23) 35-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.