Major Update On Ja'Marr Chase's Injury Status

By Jason Hall

October 27, 2022

Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals
Photo: Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to be placed on injured reserve and miss at least four games due to a hip injury, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Thursday (October 27).

Chase isn't expected to undergo surgery, but will have "lots of work ahead" in his rehabilitation, according to Rapoport.

The second-year wide receiver experienced an injury during the Bengals' 30-26 Week 6 win against the New Orleans Saints after being tackled awkwardly in the end zone and played through the injury during Sunday's (October 23) 35-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chase, a Unanimous All-American and national champion during his collegiate career at LSU, has quickly emerged as one of the NFL's top wide receivers since being selected No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Louisiana native recorded 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns during his rookie season, which included winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and setting NFL records for receiving yards in a game (266), receiving yards in a season (1,455) and receiving yards in a postseason by a rookie (368).

Chase currently ranks third among NFL players in receiving touchdowns (6), as well as fifth in receptions (47) and receiving yards (605).

