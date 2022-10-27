Panic! At The Disco Surprise Fans With New Versions Of A Fan-Favorite Song

By Katrina Nattress

October 27, 2022

It's only been a few months since Panic! At The Disco released their seventh studio album Viva Las Vengeance, and now Brendon Urie is going back to the Death of a Bachelor era to thank fans for helping the song "House of Memories" go viral.

"Y'all blew this up on TikTok so we’re throwing it back to the Death Of A Bachelor era and giving ya the official slowed down + sped up versions," the band wrote on Twitter, revealing that a three-song EP aptly titled the House of Memories EP was dropping on Friday (October 28) with the sped up and slowed down versions in addition to the original. Check out the announcement tweet below.

The surprise EP comes just days after P!ATD wrapped up their Viva Las Vengeance North American tour. Last month, a scary incident happened during their show in St. Paul, Minnesota. A fire broke out on the corner of the stage while the band was performing. Thankfully staff members were able to extinguish it before it became a concern.

The new album is a retrospective one for Urie, who's described it as "a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn't realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest."

