Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Show Out At 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
By Tony M. Centeno
October 27, 2022
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attracted everyone's attention as they hit the red carpet for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
On Wednesday night, October 26, RiRi and the A$AP Mob boss arrived at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. just hours after the singer confirmed her new song will appear on the film's official soundtrack. Rihanna wore a grey Rick Owens gown with a train while Rocky sported a matching jacket and jeans with his own train. The couple showed plenty of PDA and locked eyes with each other, and every camera lens that was on site.
👀 @rihanna #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/Z5EJvvqfo4— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 27, 2022
It's the first time the new parents have officially hit the red carpet since they welcomed their baby boy into the world. They joined the film's stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel and others at the world premiere of the long-awaited Black Panther sequel. The latest Marvel debuts in theaters overseas on November 9 and worldwide on November 11.
Rihanna return to the spotlight occurred shortly after she revealed a clip from her new song "Lift Me Up." The song, which was written by Tems, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Goransson, and Rihanna, was created as a tribute to the original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away two years ago after a private battle with cancer. In addition to "Lift Me Up," the Barbados native has another ballad for the film called "Born Again." Both songs will reportedly appear at the beginning and end credits.
See more footage of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the red carpet below.
