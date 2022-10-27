This Is Colorado's Creepiest Urban Legend

Every state, city, and local communities have its own folktales and creepy myths passed down from generation to generation. Some of them are so infamous, they attract ghost hunters, paranormal experts, and thrill seekers.

Insider got curious as well and found every state's creepiest urban legend. These tales include killer clowns, lingering spirits, natural landscapes, and supernatural occurrences.

According to the website, Colorado's spookiest myths are the tales about Riverdale Road.

Considered one of the most haunted places in the state, many ghost stories surround this 11-mile road in Thornton. Residents recently told KDVR that they've seen moving shadows, people hanging from trees, unexplainable noises, and the mysterious Gates of Hell.

"The creepiest story, though, is that of the phantom jogger," according to Insider. "One day, there was a driver who hit a jogger, freaked out, and left him for dead. Now, it's said that if you park at the site of the crash, you'll hear disembodied footsteps getting closer and closer to your car. People have reported hand prints on their windows and banging noises as if someone was kicking the outside."

