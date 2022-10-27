This Is Florida's Creepiest Urban Legend

By Zuri Anderson

October 27, 2022

Dirt road in a dark and foggy forest
Photo: Getty Images

Every state, city, and local community has its own folktales and creepy myths passed down from generation to generation. Some of them are so infamous, they attract ghost hunters, paranormal experts, and thrill seekers.

Insider got curious as well and found every state's creepiest urban legend. These tales include killer clowns, lingering spirits, natural landscapes, and supernatural occurrences.

According to the website, Florida's most infamous urban legend is Spook Hill! Located in Lake Wales, this "gravity-defying" site has a dedicated sign explaining the strange incidents that reportedly occur there.

"The phenomenon that happens at Spook Hill is real: Cars that are parked in neutral will appear to roll uphill," Insider explains. "Legends say the hill is either the site of a Native American burial ground or an epic battle of a Native American chief against a crocodile. But the truth is it's actually just an illusion created by the hill's surroundings. While cars appear to be rolling uphill, they are still just rolling downhill."

Today, the site is known as a tourist attraction boldly advertising its gravity element. It's also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. If you want to learn more about the fascinating legends about Spook Hill, check out the National Park Service's page about it.

Visit Insider's website for the full list of chilling urban legends across the country.

