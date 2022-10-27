This Is Michigan's 'Creepiest' Legend

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to build excitement for the holiday than by sharing scary stories. These particular stories have been passed down throughout the years despite their varying factuality. Urban legends are just that: legends. Though there may be some truth to the story, a few of these tales have yet to be proven entirely factual. Regardless, there is one legend that has been told and re-told throughout Michigan history that you might have heard a few times before.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the creepiest urban legend in Michigan history is that of the little girl of knock knock road. This legend encompasses the murder of a child. A girl was killed on the road and the legend details her spirit returning to travelers and knocking on their windows in search of her murderer.

Here is what Insider had to say about the creepiest urban legend in Michigan:

"The legend of Knock Knock Road says that there was a little girl who was murdered on Knock Knock Road in the Detroit area, and now she appears to drivers at their car window, knocking, trying to find the person who killed her."