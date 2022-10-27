This Is Ohio's 'Creepiest' Legend

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to build excitement for the holiday than by sharing scary stories. These particular stories have been passed down throughout the years despite their varying factuality. Urban legends are just that: legends. Though there may be some truth to the story, a few of these tales have yet to be proven entirely factual. Regardless, there is one legend that has been told and re-told throughout Ohio history that you might have heard a few times before.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the creepiest urban legend in Ohio history is that of the werewolf of Defiance. This legend dates back to the early 1970's.

Here is what Insider had to say about the creepiest urban legend in Ohio:

"During the summer of 1972, the people of Defiance claimed they were being terrorized by a werewolf. The sightings always happened at night, generally by the train tracks. A couple of women said it would try to get into their houses by rattling the doorknobs. The animal was said to be huge, hairy, and dressed in rags. But after summer ended, the beast disappeared, never to be heard from again. But the story lingers."