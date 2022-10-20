This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Carbs are good for the soul, and nothing satisfies carb cravings quite like a hearty loaf of bread. Bread is universal and is served in great variety. Restaurants often serve bread in small quantities with oils and vinegars as a starter, but bakeries serve entire loaves of bread that you can take home. From white, to wheat, to rye, to pumpernickel, and everything in between, bread has stood the test of time. Regardless of your favorite, there is one bakery in the state of Ohio that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best bread in the entire state can be found at Allez Bakery located in Cincinnati. Lovefood recommended trying the focaccia.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bread in Ohio:

"Bread snobs, pastry snobs, sandwich snobs… all are won over by the baked goods sold at Allez Bakery. Everything is good, although the focaccia – just crisp enough and with beautifully balanced flavors – is particularly good. Grab a sandwich and a loaf or two as well. It’s all freshly baked on site, with at least half a dozen options daily from varieties of sourdough to honey whole wheat."