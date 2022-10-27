This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina

Who doesn't love a good urban legend? A myth or story you can tell around a campfire to spook your friends or show off your knowledge of local folklore.

Insider searched around the country to find the creepiest urban legend in each state, from a haunted bridge in Alabama that doubles as a portal to Hell to an infamous winged cryptid that flies over West Virginia.

So what is considered to be North Carolina's creepiest urban legend?

The Beast of Bladenboro

North Carolina may be home to creepy Civil War battle sites or haunted mansions filled with spirits roaming the halls, but the Tar Heel State's most unnerving legend originates in the small town of Bladenboro, located about 40 miles south of Fayetteville. According to the site, several dogs were found drained of blood in the 1950s, leading many residents to believe a vampire-like creature was stalking the area. It is now believed that the creature that killed the dogs was likely a large bobcat, but it has never been confirmed.

While undoubtedly frightening at the time, Bladenboro has since embraced its "beast," even hosting an annual Beast Feast.

