This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

October 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't love a good urban legend? A myth or story you can tell around a campfire to spook your friends or show off your knowledge of local folklore.

Insider searched around the country to find the creepiest urban legend in each state, from a haunted bridge in Alabama that doubles as a portal to Hell to an infamous winged cryptid that flies over West Virginia.

So what is considered to be North Carolina's creepiest urban legend?

The Beast of Bladenboro

North Carolina may be home to creepy Civil War battle sites or haunted mansions filled with spirits roaming the halls, but the Tar Heel State's most unnerving legend originates in the small town of Bladenboro, located about 40 miles south of Fayetteville. According to the site, several dogs were found drained of blood in the 1950s, leading many residents to believe a vampire-like creature was stalking the area. It is now believed that the creature that killed the dogs was likely a large bobcat, but it has never been confirmed.

While undoubtedly frightening at the time, Bladenboro has since embraced its "beast," even hosting an annual Beast Feast.

Check out Insider to see the full list of the creepiest urban legends around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.