This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Tennessee

Who doesn't love a good urban legend? A myth or story you can tell around a campfire to spook your friends or show off your knowledge of local folklore.

Insider searched around the country to find the creepiest urban legend in each state, from a haunted bridge in Alabama that doubles as a portal to Hell to an infamous winged cryptid that flies over West Virginia.

So what is considered to be Tennessee's creepiest urban legend? While some people may have grown up hearing stories about the infamous Bell Witch, the most unnerving urban legend in Tennessee sits about three hours away in Jamestown where the ghost of a young boy is said to haunt the bathroom at the old, abandoned Pine Haven School.

According to the legend, a group of bullies cornered a boy at the school and shoved him into a bathroom mirror, which shattered and killed him. The group, not wanting to be caught, buried the boy's body under the floorboards and he has reportedly remained there ever since.

While the story itself is enough to give you nightmares about the school, the next part of the legend is sure to haunt your waking hours. It's said that if you look into the mirror in the school, you can see the boy's reflection.

