This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Chicago

Nachos are a versatile dish depending on what you choose to top them with. Some restaurants take a more classic approach and offer a hearty plate of nachos topped with onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole, while others pile the popular dish with meat, cheese, and signature sauce. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your nachos, there is one restaurant in Illinois that serves them better than the rest. This restaurant also happens to include a unique topping that might be the game changer we never knew we needed until now.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best nachos served in all of Illinois can be found at Upton's Breakroom in Chicago.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best nachos in the entire state:

"TripAdvisor champions Chicago's Upton's Breakroom (now known as Liberation Kitchen) as "yummylicious," and this restaurant is truly a vegan paradise in the Windy City. Liberation Kitchen specializes in traditional comfort food with a completely meat-free twist, offering burgers, mac and cheese, and towering plates of nachos. According to Axios, the nachos nail the crunch factor, and the vegan cheese, spicy and savory toppings, and silken crema really tie it all together. Top with some seasoned seitan for a complete meal."