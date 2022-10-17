This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

October 17, 2022

Cinnamon Buns in Glaze for Sale at Showcase of Dessert Shop / Cinnabon in Tray.
Photo: Getty Images

This one is for the readers who crave a little something sweet after dinner. For those who dream of a chocolate pastry for breakfast, and for those who proudly embrace their sweet tooth. Wether you prefer ice cream, doughnuts, creme brûlée or a sweet parfait, the best dessert menu in the state has your back with a plethora of options.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the restaurant with the best dessert menu in all of Illinois is Parlor Pizza located in Chicago. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for their "Neapolitan pizza" and their "TACOlato." Eat This Not That mentioned that the TACOloto is a stuffed desert wrapped in a waffle shell crust. The filling is able to be customized with sprinkles, candy toppings, ice cream, and more!

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about Pizza Parlor's dessert menu:

"Parlor Pizza has a dessert counter (it's called Dessert Dealer) at all three of its locations. After polishing off a Neapolitan pizza, indulge with a TACOlato, a dessert taco made with waffle shells. You can customize your dessert with toppings and fillings. But there are also several to choose from, including the Unicorn Dreams that's made with birthday cake ice cream, gummy worms, fruity marshmallows, rainbow airheads blue-raspberry sauce, whipped cream, and a shell dipped in sprinkles. Like its namesake, it's unbelievable."
