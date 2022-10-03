This Is The Best Apple Cider In Wisconsin

Tis' the season for a warm, comforting glass of freshly squeezed apple cider on a breezy autumn afternoon. The Midwest serves up some of the best apple cider in the entire country, and it might be closer than you think. Many of the best apple ciders are made at local family farms throughout the state. Purchasing this popular Fall item from a local store or farm is one way to ensure peak freshness, and can serve as a fun seasonal activity.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best fresh apple cider in all of Wisconsin can be found at Apple Holler's Family Farm located in Sturtevant. Tasting Table mentioned that the people who owned the land before Dave and Vicki Flannery were the ones that planted all of the apple trees.

Here is that Tasting Table had to say about the best place to get apple cider in Wisconsin:

"This family farm has a rich and joyous history on its land. Apple Holler has been part of the fabric of the Flannery family for three decades. A previous owner built the land into Berry Lea Farm, planting hundreds of apple trees in the 1970s. Then, nearly 20 years later, in 1987, Dave Flannery and his wife, Vicki, purchased the all but abandoned orchard."