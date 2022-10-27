Two Ohio Skydivers Get Tangled In Mid-Air, Crash Through Roof Of Building

Two men were taken to the hospital Saturday (October 22) after a pair of skydivers crashed through the roof of a skydiving training center in Troy Township.

The incident occurred when two "experienced, solo skydivers" accidentally collided with one another and became tangled together in mid-air, according to a statement from Marcie Anne, the owner and operator of Cleveland Skydiving Center. They then crashed through the roof of the Cleveland Skydiving Center, and one of the skydivers landed on a man, another skydiver, who was walking inside the building.

One of the skydivers involved in the accident was transported to the hospital by Medvac, and the man who was struck inside of the building was transported by squad to Geauga Hospital. The other skydiver refused to be transported to the hospital by squad, but friends at the scene said they would take him. According to Anne, all parties involved only sustained minor injuries, including a broken foot and fractured arm.

Repairs are currently being done on the building, and skydiving operations resumed as normal the next morning, according to a statement. In addition, "All of the skydivers involved are looking forward to returning to the sky in the near future."