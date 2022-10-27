WATCH: Deaf Dog In Minnesota Learns Sign Language, Becomes Viral Sensation

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 27, 2022

Portrait of a happy dog
Photo: Getty Images

A deaf dog in Minnesota has stolen the Internet's heart after a video of him understanding commands in American Sign Language (ASL) went viral.

The 11-year-old mixed terrier bull named PeeWee was rescued by 35-year-old Nikki Engleman when he was seven months old. He was found wandering the streets with a number of health problems, including a large burn on his back and a skin infection that lead to rashes. However, Engleman assumes PeeWee was born deaf.

Engleman bought PeeWee a book on using sign language with babies. They started with the basics, like the signs for food, going to the bathroom, and getting picked up. Now, PeeWee knows 15 signs in total. "He learns super fast, I taught him roll over in a day and he knows other words such as baby... He's very smart, he's one of the smartest dogs I've ever had," Engleman said (via the Daily Mail).

She posted about PeeWee on her TikTok account to educate others about ASL for dogs, and now her pet has 172,400 followers on the social media platform.

"At first he struggled. It took a long time for him to be okay being left alone. Now, he's a part of our family and he's very good at communicating with us," she said (via the Daily Mail). Check PeeWee out below.

@deafdogofmn

Replying to @smileymarine Great question! He’s an amazing communicator too! He would have been a great medical dog had we caught on to his abilities sooner! #deafdog #dogsoftiktok #reply #question #fyp #fypシ

♬ Choo Choo - VT Yellow
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.