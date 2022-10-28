'A UFO! No, Wait': Upside-Down Tent Spotted Flying Over Florida

Florida is no stranger to unusual sights, but a recent weird sighting certainly takes the cake.

Matt Dewitt, a meteorologist with WINK News in Fort Myers, shared a photo from a viewer of a flying upside-down tent. He said it was spotted Tuesday (October 26) over Iono, a coastal community in Lee County.

"HOW CRAZY IS THIS?!" Dewitt wrote in a Facebook post. "Likely launched up by a surface whirlwind. Thankfully nobody was in it!"

This phenomenon happens when the air near the ground heats up and rises, according to the meteorologist. Cooler air floods in to fill in the gap, creating an "upward lift into the sky." Reporters say such force can blow inflatable bounce houses into the air.