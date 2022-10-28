Assailant Shouted Nancy Pelosi's Name While Attacking Husband

The suspect accused of violently assaulting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband reportedly shouted her name after entering the home, a source who was briefed on the attack told CBS News on Friday (October 28).

The source said the intruder, identified by San Francisco Police as David Wayne DePape, 42, of Berkeley confronted Paul Pelosi and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

DePape then attacked Pelosi, 82, and, according to a responding officer, used a hammer.

"When the officers arrived on scene, they encountered an adult male and Mr. Pelosi's husband, Paul," said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott via CBS News. "Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid."

DePape was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several additional felonies, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday via CBS News.

The 42-year-old is reported to have shared numerous memes and conspiracy theories regarding COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on a Facebook page that was taken down by the company on Friday, which two relatives confirmed belonged to DePape, CNN reports.

Paul Pelosi was reported to have been "violently attacked" at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to a statement from the house speaker's office obtained by NBC News.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," said Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation."

"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," Hammill added.

House Speaker Pelosi wasn't present at the home during the incident, according to the statement.

"The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," the statement reads via NBC News.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi met while attending college and married at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore on September 7, 1963.

The couple shares five children and have a home in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco.