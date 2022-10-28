Bucs' Top Defensive Player Out For Season: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to a torn Achilles suffered in Thursday (October 27) night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, sources told NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday (October 28).

"An MRI has now confirmed a torn Achilles," Rapoport tweeted after previously reporting that Barrett was feared to have suffered the injury on Thursday night. "Out for season."

Barrett was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss.

The 29-year-old finished Thursday's game with four tackles -- three for loss -- and one sack.