Bucs' Top Defensive Player Out For Season: Report

By Jason Hall

October 28, 2022

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to a torn Achilles suffered in Thursday (October 27) night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, sources told NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday (October 28).

"An MRI has now confirmed a torn Achilles," Rapoport tweeted after previously reporting that Barrett was feared to have suffered the injury on Thursday night. "Out for season."

Barrett was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss.

The 29-year-old finished Thursday's game with four tackles -- three for loss -- and one sack.

Barrett signed a four-year contract extension worth $72 million ($36 million guaranteed) with the Buccaneers in March 2021, several weeks after winning Super Bowl LV, having previously won Super Bowl 50 as a member of the Denver Broncos.

The Maryland native was selected as a second-team All-Pro in and won the Deacon Jones Award in 2019, as well as being selected to the Pro Bowl twice (2019, 2021) after initially signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Barrett recorded 234 tackles, 53.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 16 pass deflections and two interceptions during seven NFL seasons.

